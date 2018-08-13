Global HCFC Refrigerant Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Surging Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Applications Across Various Field Will Crank Up the HCFC Refrigerant Market”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global HCFC refrigerant market. According to OMR analysis, the global HCFC refrigerant market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. The market is estimated to grow at a significant rate owing to increasing use of HCFC refrigerants in consumer products like air-conditioners and refrigerators globally.across the globe. The global HCFC refrigerant market can be bifurcated into by refrigerant types which can be further segmented into R-22, R-124, and R-142B; by blend type which can be segmented into R-401A, R-401B, R-401C, and other blend types; by application which can be further segmented into refrigeration and air-conditioning applicationsand geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) are a group of compounds that are energy-efficient, low-in-toxicity, cost effective and can be used safely in various applications, refrigeration and air-conditioning being the two most important application. HCFC can be used either as single entity or in blends. Sectors in which HCFC can be used are Feedstock (used for the production of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)), refrigeration, foams (extruded polystyrene foams, rigid foam applications in domestic refrigeration), solvents, fire extinguishing etc. R-22 is considered to be the major refrigerant that is primarily responsible for the HCFC refrigerants market growth. Growing demand for economically feasible refrigeration of various products is likely to escalate the global HCFC refrigerant market. However, stringent regulations, such as F-gas and Montreal Protocol, will hinder the market growth. Adhering to the Montreal Protocol, many companies have actively promoted their R&D for refrigeration alternatives. Besides this the industry sees is expected to have a particular opportunity of new advancements such as blends of the refrigerants etc. that will lead the market.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Of all these regions, APAC region serves the most of the demand and will remain lucrative throughout the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and vast population in its several emerging economies such as China, India and South Korea. China is the largest producer of HCFC refrigerants especially R-22. North America and Europe regions are expected to act maturely throughout the forecast periodNorth America and Europe region are expected to grow modestly. In North America, the US has seen a lateral shift from HCFC refrigerants-based refrigeration to CO2 based refrigeration systems resulting in withering market for HCFCs. According to UN Industrial Development Organization, some of the Latin American countries have also reduced the use of HCFC and other ozone depleting substances by 60%.

HCFC Refrigerant Industry is very competitive with some major key players like Arkema S.A., Bluestar Green Technology, Chemours, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group, Honeywell International, Inc., SRF Ltd., Linde AG, Foam Supplies, Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Harp International Ltd., Navin Fluorine International, Scharr CPC GmbH and many more.

