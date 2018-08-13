Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market are Abbott Medical Optics, Carl-Zeiss , Bausch & Lomb, Precision Lens, Covidien , Rayner , SD Healthcare, Hyaltech and CIMA Technology, Inc. According to report the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices (OVDs) are viscoelastic solutions used in cataract surgery to create and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye during phacoemulsification and implantation of an intraocular lens (IOL), as well as protect the corneal endothelium and coat surgical instruments. Several diabetic people are suffering from complications such as diabetic retinopathy and blindness, and these diseases are anticipated to propel the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market. Additionally, high life expectancy and shift of average old age population globally has led to increased incidence of cataract cases, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market. Along with cataract disease, increasing incidence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma are some factors helping to drive the market.

On the basis of region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market due to rising prevalence of eye-related diseases, increased government initiatives to increase awareness regarding eye diseases and high adoption of advanced technology products. Furthermore, adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle which gives rise to a high incidence rate of diabetes that causes diabetic retinopathy will further drive the industry growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to generate fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed due to increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy, growing geriatric population who are more prone to cataract.

Segment Covered

The report on global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market covers segments such as, product type, application and end-use. On the basis of product type the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is categorized into dispersive, cohesive and combined. On the basis of application the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is categorized into cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, keratoplasty and others. On the basis of end-use the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is categorized into hospitals, eye specialty clinics and others (ambulatory surgical centers).

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market such as, Alcon , Abbott Medical Optics, Carl-Zeiss , Bausch & Lomb, Precision Lens, Covidien , Rayner , SD Healthcare, Hyaltech and CIMA Technology, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

