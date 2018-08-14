Foodpanda joins Robin Hood Army’s #MissionMillion2018 to enable Freedom from Hunger

New Delhi, August 14, 2018: Foodpanda, the food experience platform has joined hands with Robin Hood Army, a volunteer-based organization, in a fight against hunger through #MissionMillion2018. Becoming a part of the drive aimed to cater to 1 million underprivileged across the country this Independence Day, Foodpanda is set to provide food packets in 15 identified clusters in the Delhi NCR region.

The campaign will be supported by Ola with their cabs enabling transportation of the food packets on the day of the drive. Further to an existing relationship with Robin Hood Army, this campaign will enable Foodpanda to propel the idea of diverting wasted food to the underprivileged. The Robin Hood Army has been working towards eliminating hunger in India since the last four years. Foodpanda aims to engage with maximum people to also visit http://robinhoodarmy.com/missionmillion2018/ to extend their support to the cause.

Speaking about this, Pranay Jivrajka, CEO, Foodpanda, said, “We at Foodpanda are very pleased to be a part of the Million Mission Campaign. We want to extend as much help as possible to the cause while also spreading the message to our customer base through all mediums. We are hopeful that drives like this will pave way for more such initiatives and outreach.”

Foodpanda also has a running partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation to support the mid-day meal across the country.