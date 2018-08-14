Instant Beverage Premixes Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 – 2023

Market Definition:

Instant beverage premixes are referred to as dry mixes which can be blended with water or other solvents like milk to prepare the beverage instantly. Hectic lifestyle of consumers promote the consumption of instant beverage premixes as they save time as well as help in boosting the body’s metabolism. Escalating demand for “on-the-go” food and beverages is promoting the sale of instant beverage premixes across the developed countries of the regions. Changing consumer’s food consumption preferences is also considered one of the major drivers of this market.

Market Scenario:

High demand of convenient drink followed by increasing working population have a positive impact on the instant beverage premixes market. Additionally, high shelf life of the product and convenience packaging and storage property is identified to propel the growth of this market. Furthermore, high focus on R&D has resulted in adding innovations in the product line in terms of flavors as well as by further increasing its shelf life. Increasing awareness about the health benefits obtained from the instant health drink is fueling its demand across the world. Based on this, the demand for nutritional premixes is growing at a high rate on a global level. Low investments and high returns is the major factor, attracting new players to enter into the global instant beverage premix market.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global instant beverage premixes market are The Republic of Tea (the U.S.), Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (the U.S.), Ito En, Inc. (Japan), PepsiCo Inc. (the U.S.), Ajinomoto General Foods Inc. (Japan), Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (Japan), and Monster Beverage Co. (the U.S.)

Key Findings

Based on the type, instant coffee is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period as coffee is considered to be one of the most preferred beverages on a global level.

Top exporters of instant beverage premixes include Germany, Brazil, the Netherlands, China and Malaysia.

Intended Audience

RTD beverage (ready to drink) manufacturers

E- commerce

Instant coffee manufacturers

Flavored beverages manufacturers

Traders, importers and exporters

Segments

The global Instant Beverage Premixes market has been divided into type, function, distribution channel, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Instant Coffee, Instant Tea, Instant Milk, Instant Health Drinks, Instant Soup, and Others

On The Basis Of Function: Plain, and Flavored

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel: Store based, and Non-Store based

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

The global instant beverage premixes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific holds a major share followed by Europe. The rising nutritional trend and disposable income in developing nations of Asia Pacific will continue to drive the growth of instant beverage premixes. The changing lifestyle and shifting food consumption pattern propels the development and growth of instant beverage premixes market in developing countries of Asia Pacific.