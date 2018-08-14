Power Metering Market Share, Market Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2022

Market Highlights:-

Power meters measure the energy consumption which results an easy billing and monitoring process. Moreover, features such as fraud detection, energy savings, pre-payment facilities and information on consumption helps to grow the market of power metering.

Government initiatives for infrastructural development are fueling the market for power metering market.

Power metering is a system combining three major metering types, namely smart, digital, & analog. The smart metering depends heavily on the policy and decisiveness of the governmental bodies involved. Energy savings and an increased security of supply will be main drivers and installed in many industrial verticals for varied purposes. Many advantages that attract new customers and helping the easy detection of fraud are attributed to smart metering, including lower metering cost, energy savings for residential customers, more reliability of supply, and variable pricing schemes. Moreover, environmental concerns and technological advancement in countries such as China and India lead to the growth of power metering market.

Top Key Players:-

The key players of global Power metering market include General Electric (U.S.), Itron (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Melrose Industries plc. (U.K.), Wasion Group Holdings Ltd. (China), ABB(Switzerland), Eaton Corporation Plc (Dublin), Siemens AG (Germany) and Holley Metering (China)

Market Research Analysis:-

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market of power metering in the forecast period. High investments and growing demand for technological upgraded items are some of the factors, which drive the demand for power metering market. Moreover, features such as low maintenance cost and high operating efficiency are pushing the market towards growth. Aging digital meters have to be replaced by technologically advanced smart meters and technological up graded grid infrastructure, giving a new way for the growth of power metering market.

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global power metering industry, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Power metering market by type, phase and application. On the basis of type it is segmented as smart, digital, analog. On the basis of phase it includes single phase and three phase. On the basis of application it is segmented as residential, commercial and industrial.

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

