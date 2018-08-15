According to the manufacturing process, the steel pipes and welded pipes on the market can be divided into: lsaw steel pipe, ssaw steel pipe, coiled butt welded steel pipe, welded pipe hot expanded steel pipe. The purpose of this course design is to develop a new welding equipment. : Straight seam steel pipe welding equipment.

Straight seam steel pipe welding equipment is an advanced equipment for processing higher strength steel pipes. The ordinary artificially processed steel pipes are laborious and time consuming, and the quality cannot be guaranteed. Manual welding is not suitable for today’s advanced technology, so this project designed a new type of welding equipment, and has automatic welding, automatic identification.

Straight seam steel pipe welding has simple production process, high production efficiency, low cost and rapid development. Spiral welded steel pipes generally have higher strength than straight welded pipes. They can produce welded pipes with larger diameters with narrower blanks, and can also produce welded pipes with different pipe diameters with blanks of the same width. However, compared with the straight pipe of the same length, the length of the weld is increased by 30~100%, and the production speed is lower.

Straight seam steel pipe welding equipment and welding process design

Spiral welded steel pipe quality requirements: spiral welded pipe is a spiral seam welded steel pipe which is made by strip steel plate as raw material and is often heated and extruded by automatic double wire double-sided submerged arc welding process. The spiral welded pipe in the steel pipe market is mainly divided into: anti-corrosion straight seam steel pipe, and the anti-corrosion steel pipe refers to a steel pipe which has been treated by an anti-corrosion process and can effectively prevent or slow down the corrosion phenomenon caused by chemical or electrochemical reaction during transportation and use. Insulation straight seam steel pipe, heat insulation steel pipe refers to a steel pipe that guarantees the temperature and surface temperature of the working steel pipe to meet or meet the requirements of use under different working environments and external media after being processed by the heat preservation process.

Development direction of straight seam steel pipe welding:

(1) Producing large-diameter thick-walled tubes to improve pressure resistance;

(2) Design and production of new-structured steel pipes, such as double-layer spiral welded pipes, which are welded into a double-layer pipe with a strip of half the thickness of the pipe wall, which is not only stronger than the single-layer pipe of the same thickness, and does not exhibit brittle failure;

(3) Develop new steel grades, improve the technical level of smelting process, widely adopt controlled rolling and post-rolling residual heat treatment processes to continuously improve the toughness and welding performance of the pipe;

(4) Vigorously develop coated tubes, such as coating the inner wall of the tube with anti-corrosion layer, which not only prolongs the service life, but also improves the smoothness of the inner wall, reduces the frictional resistance of the fluid, reduces the wax and dirt, reduces the number of pigging, and reduces maintenance cost.