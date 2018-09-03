A.I.M. Sales Supplies a Comprehensive Range of Sturdy Fruit Picking Ladders

A.I.M. Sales’ ladders are uniquely equipped to handle the specific conditions of Australian orchards.

[GRIFFITH, 03/09/2018] – A.I.M. Sales, a trusted provider of durable equipment for the agricultural industry, supplies a range of lightweight fruit picking ladders designed to address the common weak points of orchard picking ladders.

The company’s fruit picking ladder range comes in two variants — Tripod Picking Ladders and Citrus Bow Ladders.

Comprehensive Agricultural Solutions

A.I.M. Sales upholds a high level of quality when addressing the sector’s challenges and is consistent in ensuring all their solutions meet the required standard for the rigours of agricultural work.

The company’s fruit picking ladder range is built with stability and picker safety in mind. Each ladder is manufactured from high-tensile aluminium alloy that is highly resistant to corrosion and cracks. The material is lightweight, enabling pickers to transport the ladder from one tree to another with ease. Each rung comes fitted with non-slip, double-rung steps for enhanced comfort and security when climbing.

Tripod Picking Ladders

Tripod Picking Ladders are built to withstand the harsh conditions of Australian orchards. They are commonly used for picking, pruning and thinning purposes across a broad range of crops. The tripod design maximises reach by allowing pickers to position themselves closer to the tree. Pickers can pivot against the back leg to move to another position.

The ladders come with custom anti-fatigue rungs to reduce strain on the picker’s feet and a wide base for enhanced stability. The non-slip profiled rungs are added for safety and compliance, whilst the double rungs prevent foreign objects from building up on the tread.

Citrus Bow Ladders

A.I.M. Sales’ Citrus Bow Ladders are suited for citrus fruit picking and harvesting. They are built with a curved body that allows the user to reach citrus fruits safely at any height. The ladder comes with smooth radius stiles to enable a better grip on the rails and greater balance.

About A.I.M. Sales

A.I.M. Sales is one of the leading manufacturers of agricultural tools and machinery. Their products include fruit picking ladders, produce bins, tractors and forward bin tippers. They have partnered with a range of established brands, including Hydralada and Mahindra.

For more information, visit https://www.aimsales.com.au today