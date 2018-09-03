Global Confectionery Market to reach a market size of $230.9 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Confectionery Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the Global Confectionery Market is expected to attain a market size of $230.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The Chocolates market dominated the Global Confectionery Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Sugar market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% during (2016 – 2022).

The Europe market dominated the Global Confectionery Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 3.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.3% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Confectionery have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Mars Inc., Nestle, Mondelez International, Inc., Ferrero, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Delfi Limited, Lindt & Sprüngli AG, and Lotte Group.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-confectionery-market/

Global Confectionery Segmentation

By Type

Chocolates

Dark

Milk

Others

Sugar

Hard Boiled Sweets

Caramels & Toffees

Gums & Jellies

Medicated Confectionery

Mint Based Confectionery

Others

Others

By Geography

North America Confectionery Market

U.S. Confectionery Market

Canada Confectionery Market

Mexico Confectionery Market

Rest of North America Confectionery Market

Europe Confectionery Market

Germany Confectionery Market

U.K. Confectionery Market

France Confectionery Market

Russia Confectionery Market

Spain Confectionery Market

Italy Confectionery Market

Rest of Europe Confectionery Market

Asia-Pacific Confectionery Market

China Confectionery Market

Japan Confectionery Market

India Confectionery Market

South Korea Confectionery Market

Singapore Confectionery Market

Australia Confectionery Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Confectionery Market

LAMEA Confectionery Market

Brazil Confectionery Market

Argentina Confectionery Market

UAE Confectionery Market

Saudi Arabia Confectionery Market

South Africa Confectionery Market

Nigeria Confectionery Market

Rest of LAMEA Confectionery Market

Companies Profiled

Mars Inc.

Nestle

Mondelez International, Inc.

Ferrero

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

Delfi Limited

Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Lotte Group

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Confectionery Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

Europe Confectionery Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Confectionery Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Confectionery Market (2016-2022)

North America Confectionery Market (2016-2022)