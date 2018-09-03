Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market 2017 : Growth Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Liposuction Surgical Procedures.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market are Genesis BioSystems, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Wells Johnson Company, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Syneron Medical, Aesthetic Group and Human Med. According to report the global liposuction surgical procedures market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The liposuction surgical procedure can be both invasive and non-invasive. The invasive method involves the use of a small, hollow tube called a cannula that removes the excess fat present in the body. The non-invasive method uses devices that are applied to the skin over the treatment areas. The invasive liposuction procedures employ laser assisted, twin-cannula assisted, and ultrasound assisted techniques. The non-invasive treatments include radio frequency, laser energy, ultrasound, and cold-based techniques.

Some of the key factors attributing for an attractive growth of this market include increasing number of individuals who desire to be in proper shape by reducing excess fat from various parts of the body. In addition, technological advancements in liposuction surgery, availability of cost effective surgical procedures in emerging markets, growing awareness about medical tourism among the population, and increasing number of obese patients across the globe are further propelling the adoption of liposuction surgical procedures in the coming years. However, the risks associated with these surgical procedures like bruising, anesthesia risks, swelling, thermal burn, fluid accumulation, damage to deeper structures, need for revision surgery and irregular pigmentation are expected to hamper the growth of this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global liposuction surgical procedures market cover technology segment. On the basis of technology the global liposuction surgical procedures market is categorized into suction-assisted liposuction, ultrasound assisted liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, twin-cannula assisted liposuction, laser assisted liposuction, water assisted liposuction, tumescent liposuction and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global liposuction surgical procedures market such as, Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Erchonia, Genesis BioSystems, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Wells Johnson Company, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Syneron Medical, Aesthetic Group and Human Med.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global liposuction surgical procedures market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of liposuction surgical procedures market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the liposuction surgical procedures market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the liposuction surgical procedures market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

