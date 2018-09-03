SD WAN Managed Services Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 to 2028

SD WAN Managed Services Market : Introduction

As the society continues to evolve, interconnection of people, devices and content, and networks has become an important part of this new world. As the internet connects all the things, networks need to provide more value than simply a raw bandwidth. The time it takes to bring up new sites and interconnecting sites or public or private clouds has increasingly become an issue. Additionally, services and bandwidth changes, often take weeks because they involve manual workflow-based processes that are unacceptable for a society now accustomed to on-demand cloud-based applications and services. SD WAN with the managed services it provides has emerged as one such solution to address these issues.

Unlike other network connectivity services, SD WAN managed service use application-driven networking where application traffic is forwarded over different WANs based on QoS, Security and Business priority policies. SD WAN must be operated by either the enterprise or by a service provider. Many enterprises today prefer to have a Communications Service Provider (CSP) or Managed Service Provider (MSP) to deliver a SD WAN managed service rather than own and operate the SD WAN themselves, since network management and operations is not their core business. CSPs and MSPs are now aggressively introducing SD WAN managed services to address the enterprise challenges and deliver agile, assured and orchestrated third network connectivity services leveraging SD WAN technologies.

SD WAN Managed Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the SD WAN managed services market is the rapid service provisioning system it follows. The other drivers for the SD WAN managed services market comes with the ability to scale the network on-demand, business agility to adjust to market dynamics, ability to dynamically tailor the application needs and lower network connectivity service costs. These drivers allow the organization to use SD WAN managed services without hesitation as it increase the efficiency of the company by saving the capital, which was used before in the DIY model. This capital can be now used for making strategic decisions, which would lead to more efficiency and revenue growth.

The restraint for SD WAN managed services market are with the current OSS/BSS systems, which are inadequate. Also, other restraints for the SD WAN managed services market are integration with legacy infrastructure, standards being insufficient or incomplete, network operators not being strategically committed to the job, and funding constraints for deployment.

SD WAN Managed Services Market: Segmentation

The SD WAN managed services market can be segmented on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and region.

On the basis of component, the SD WAN managed services market is segmented into:

SD-WAN Edge

SD-WAN Controller

Service Orchestrator

SD-WAN Gateway

Subscriber Web Portal

On the basis of organization size, the SD WAN managed services market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

On the basis of verticals, the SD WAN managed services market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Government

Others

SD WAN Managed Services Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global SD WAN managed services market identified across the value chain include Fujitsu, Silver Peak, Telstra, Versa Networks, Masergy, Verizon, VMware, Inc., Citrix, Cisco, and AT&T, among others.

SD WAN Managed Services Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the SD WAN managed services market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to be the leading regional market for SD WAN managed services in terms of value due to the technological advancements in the region and also due to increased use of SD WAN among various industry verticals. North America is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan as the region has large number of small and medium organizations, which as a result increase the adoption of SD WAN managed services. In terms of growth, Asia Pacific excluding Japan SD WAN managed services market is leading the market followed by Europe.

