South End Scaffolding: Satisfying all Your Scaffolding Requirements

SouthEnd Scaffolding started out in the Western Cape to provide residents with a reliable scaffolding and formwork solution to prevent any mishaps during construction work and other activities. The company also manufactures various scaffolding accessories and also delivers their products in Europe and other regions of Africa.

Self-Lock Scaffolding: The self-lock scaffolding system is constructed from frames that are lightweight in nature. This feature also allows the self-lock scaffolding structure to be easily assembled and dismantled, and can be used for various electrical works, building maintenance, and décor applications. All the SABS standards are followed during the construction process.

Kwikstage Scaffolding: The Kwikstage system manufactured by South End Scaffolding is known for their strength and design. They can be used for industrial work as well as on construction sites. The Kwisktage system is flexible, versatile and is built in such a way that they can be easily assembled and dismantled.

Formwork: The formwork at South End Scaffolding is manufactured from steel and is designed to easily construct and deconstruct when required. Wall, column, and slab formwork, climbing systems, special formwork as well as accessories for formwork is available at the company. Quality grade steel is used to manufacture these structures and industry norms are also maintained.

Accessories: All the accessories are manufactured in accordance with SABS standards. So, the quality of the products manufactured by South End Scaffolding can be trusted completely. Base jacks, fork heads & adjustable fork head jacks, U-head jacks, J-head jacks, V-pressings, C-cups, DH couplers, outer joint pins, and castor wheels are just some of the accessories that are always available at South End Scaffolding.

Couplers: The couplers manufactured by South End Scaffolding are quite flexible and can be used to join two tubes. 60 x 50 couplers, 90-degree couplers, full swivel couplers, girder couplers, half swivel couplers, and putlog couplers are some of the coupler types that are offered by South End Scaffolding.

The company manufactures all the scaffolding products based on the international standards and uses high-quality materials. Also, the products are delivered at the best possible price both within and outside South Africa.

For more information about scaffolding and accessories supplied by South End Scaffolding, please visit the website https://southendscaffolding.co.za.

About the Company

South End Scaffolding was established in 2011 in the Western Cape with the objective of supplying high-quality scaffolding and formwork. The manufacturer has grown exponentially over the years and keeps stock such that their products are readily available to the consumers.

Contact Us:

14 Moody Ave, Epping 1

Goodwood, Cape Town, 7475

South Africa

+27 21 820 9944

info@southendscaffolding.co.za