BluSignals Launches Free Webinar for Trading and Investing Software

BluSignals, a proprietary indicator system, has recently launched an informational webinar to describe how their different systems work.

The webinar provides details about all three systems offered by BluSignals. Each of these systems highlight one part of the leading indicator system, trading signals and how it offers accurate insight.

The webinar begins with explaining the trading signals from BluFractal, which identifies trends by a fractal algorithm. It looks at the different segments in the system and how this alerts traders and investors to turning trends in the market before they occur.

The webinar also showcases BluNeural, which identifies pivot points when a trend is about to turn in the market. These trading signals allow one to stay ahead when there is an expected turn about to take place.

Viewers will also receive insight with how to use BluQuant, a system which provides direct insight with quantitative analysis.

The webinar offers case studies and examples, all which provide specific stock trends and how these were pre-determined by the trading signals. Traders and investors see exactly how the leading indicators read the market as well as what to expect with this cutting – edge approach to the market.

The informative webinar is free to those who are interested in learning about leading indicators and how they significantly impact the profit one makes while in the market.

Not only does the webinar offer insight to traders and investors interested in reducing their risk. It also provides a 20% discount to subscriptions with those who attend the webinar.

The webinar is a part of the initiative by BluSignals to provide more accuracy and less risk while working in the market.

The systems were formulated when looking at the increased volatility in the market and how this harmed the portfolios of traders and investors.

Emotional responses, the inability to accurately determine all data as well as limited insight to the stock movements were some of the reasons why the BluSignals System was created.

Not only is the system able to provide accuracy with indicators, it also offers insight into how and when to use the systems, either independently or in combination with other tools that traders and investors use in the market.

To see how BluSignals System works and to receive a 20% discount, join here: https://events.genndi.com/channel/blusignals