Different Application Of Seamless Pipe And Welded Pipe

Generally, the seamless steel pipe is formed by hot-rolled or cold-rolled low-alloy structural steels such as 10, 20, 30, 35, 45, etc., such as 16Mn and 5MnV, or 40Cr, 30CrMnSi, 45Mn2, 40MnB, and the like. The seamless pipe made of low carbon steel such as 10 and 20 can replace the spiral submerged arc welded steel pipe for pressure fluid transportation. 45, 40Cr and other medium carbon steel seamless pipes are used to make mechanical parts, such as the force parts of automobiles and tractors. Generally, seamless steel pipes are required to ensure strength and flattening test. The hot rolled steel pipe is delivered in a hot rolled state or a heat treated state; the cold rolling is delivered in a heat treated state by heat.

High-precision cold drawn seamless steel pipe for low and medium pressure boilers: used in the manufacture of various low and medium pressure boilers, superheated steam pipes, boiling water pipes, water wall pipes and superheated steam pipes for locomotive boilers, large smoke pipes, small smoke pipes and arch brick pipes. Hot-rolled or cold-rolled (dial) seamless steel tubes are made of high-quality carbon structural steel. It is mainly made of steel No. 10 and No. 20. In addition to ensuring chemical composition and mechanical properties, it is required to carry out hydraulic test, crimping, flaring and flattening. Hot rolling is delivered in a hot rolled state, and cold rolled (dial) is delivered in a heat treated state.

High-pressure boiler steel pipe: high-quality carbon structural steel, alloy structural steel and stainless heat-resistant steel seamless steel pipe used for steam boiler pipes mainly used for manufacturing high pressure and above. These boiler tubes work under high temperature and high pressure by the party. The pipe will also oxidize and corrode under the action of high temperature flue gas and water vapor. Therefore, the steel pipe is required to have high durability, high oxidation resistance and good structural stability. The steel grade is: high quality carbon. Structural steel grades are 20G, 20MnG, 25MnG; alloy structural steel grades 15MoG, 20MoG, 12CrMoG, 15CrMoG, 12Cr2MoG, 12CrMoVG, 12Cr3MoVSiTiB, etc.; rust-resistant heat-resistant steel commonly used 1Cr18Ni9, 1Cr18Ni11Nb high-pressure boiler tubes to ensure chemical composition and mechanical properties In addition, it is necessary to do the hydraulic test one by one, and to make the flaring and flattening test.

The steel pipe is delivered in a heat treated state. In addition, there are certain requirements for the microstructure, grain size and decarburization layer of the finished steel pipe. Geological drilling and seamless steel pipe for oil drilling control; drilling wells are used to find out the underground rock formation structure, groundwater, oil, natural gas and mineral resources. Oil and natural gas mining is inseparable from drilling wells. The seamless steel pipe for oil drilling and drilling is the main equipment for drilling, mainly including core outer tube, core inner tube, casing and drill pipe. Because the drilling pipe is deep enough to work in a depth of several kilometers, the working conditions are extremely complicated, and the drill pipe is subjected to stress such as tension, pressure, bending, torsion and unbalanced impact load, and is also subject to mud and rock wear. Therefore, the pipe is required. Must have sufficient strength, hardness, wear resistance and impact toughness, steel for steel pipe with “DZ” (geological Chinese pinyin prefix) plus number one for steel yield point, commonly used steel number DZ45 45MnB, 50Mn; 40Mn2, 40Mn2Si of DZ50; 40Mn2Mo, 40MnVB of DZ55; 40MnMoB of DZ60, 27MnMoVB of DZ65. The steel pipes are delivered in a heat treated state.

Petroleum cracking tubes: seamless tubes for furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes and pipes used in petroleum refineries. It is made of high quality carbon steel (10, 20), alloy steel (12CrMo, 15CrMo), heat resistant steel (12Cr2Mo, 15Cr5Mo), stainless steel (1Cr18Ni9, 1Cr18Ni9Ti). In addition to the chemical composition and various mechanical properties, the steel pipe must also ensure water pressure, flattening, flaring and other tests, as well as surface quality and non-destructive testing. The steel pipe is delivered under heat treatment. Stainless steel pipe: stainless steel pipe with various stainless steel hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel. It is widely used in petroleum, chemical equipment pipelines and stainless steel structural parts for various purposes. In addition to ensuring chemical composition and mechanical properties, it is used as a steel pipe subjected to fluid pressure. To ensure that the water pressure test is qualified. All kinds of special steel pipes and even electric resistance welded pipes must be guaranteed according to the regulations.