Partnership between Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory and Quota Invest for Disruptive Innovation Investment Solutions

Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Advisory Services today announces that it is enhancing its disruptive innovation focused investment solutions by acquiring a minority stake in Quota InvestmentManagement LLC (“QTA”). In this partnership Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill will obtainexclusivityin select Asian geographiesto offer QTA products and investment strategies and its investment team intends to continue working closely with QTA’s disruptive innovation focused analysts.

QTA has served as a sub-advisor to Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill’s Global Fintech Equity Fund, launched in Japan in December 2016 withtotal assets of over JPY 75 billion as of July 2017. Thenow enhanced partnershipis a natural progression from that successful start.

“We are extremely excited to welcome QTA to the Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Advisory Services. The established expertise of ourin-house investment team combined with QTA’sstrategies focused on disruptive technology and innovationenableprogressive solutions for our clients.

Our Global Fintech Equity Fund is an example of the success we have already achieved together, and we are confident of more to come with this deepening of the connection,” said Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill President Mikael Swartz.

QTA is a leading UAE investment manager that utilizes an openresearch ecosystem to develop insights into disruptive innovation. Its analysts are organized by disruptive innovation themes that span sectors, geographies, and market capitalizations.

QTA derives alpha byinvesting in leaders, enablers, and beneficiaries of disruptive technologies, with low overlap to broad-market indices.

The firm has launched five ETFs, including fouractive ETFs, investing in themes such as Deep Learning and Mobility-as-a-Service.

In addition, QTA hasestablished an investment advisoryservice for institutional clientswhich utilizes QTA’s innovative strategiesto diversify portfolios.

About Talbot

Talbot Krue Rowe and Hill Private Wealth Advisory is having a proud history of identifying and partnering with quality boutique asset managers, offering high-grade investment solutions to institutions, financial advisers and direct investors. Our team provides a full suite of corporate services, including distribution, marketing, compliance, finance, HR, technology and administrative support.

