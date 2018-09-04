This Janmashtami, Livpure urges not to waste but save water through a digital film – Dahi Handi

Every year on Janmashtami, young men and boys form a pyramid to break the earthen pot hanging with Dahi as a ritual, famously called Dahi Handi. On this special occasion, with devotion and enthusiasm, the participants prepare themselves for the festival. But few may know that to divert the participants ‘concentration, the competitors or bystanders throw water on them so that they may slip or fall. In Mumbai, on an average thousand liters of water is wasted on this day and parallelly ten million people face the shortage of water every day. This year, Livpure puts across a strong message through a short film with a tagline ‘Govinda ala la re la zara paani sambhal peene wala’ wherein affected participants/ Govindas request people not to waste drinking water. These participants from various districts of Mumbai – from Sion to Sewri to Worli Koliwada will sport a t-shirt with the tagline urging people to not waste water in order to break the team’s concentration but instead save the water as water scarcity is a definitive problem in few areas in Mumbai.

Mr. Sushil Matey, Director – Marketing, Livpure said, “Janmashtami is a very auspicious festival and the communities join their hands to celebrate this day with a religious zeal. Dahi Handi is an integral ceremony in this festival. Mumbai has been witnessing water scarcity with few areas having access to drinking water for just an hour a day. Keeping this mind, Livpure has taken an initiative through this film to reach out to communities with a message to conserve drinking water. We aim to spread the word to our target audience concerning the crisis in Mumbai that many areas face due to the shortage of water. We hope that our small step would lead to conversations around the need for water conservation and the importance of having access to safe drinking water in India.

You can view the video here: https://youtu.be/xF-_tteM4s4

