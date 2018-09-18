Bioavailability Enhancers Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Bioavailability enhancer is an agent that is combined with a drug to increase the bioefficacy and bioavailability of the drug. There is no typical pharmacological activity of the bioavailability enhancer at the dose used. Bioavailability is when a fraction of a drug or other therapeutically active substances enters the blood circulation and is made available at the target site of action. The bioavailability enhancer reduces the dosage of a drug by increasing the drug’s level in the blood stream of a patient to achieve a therapeutic effect, and thus increasing the bioefficacy of the drug. Piperine is the most effective bioavailability enhancer in the world. Major categories of drugs that have bioavailability enhancing capability are respiratory, cardiovascular, GIT, CNS, anticancer, antibiotics, and others. Bioavailability boosting technologies not only help in generic versions of existing drugs and biosimilars, but also for product development of new biological and chemical entities.

The advantages of bioavailability enhancers such as the ability to reduce drug dosage and drug cost, improve compliance, ecological advantage, reduce risk of side effects or adverse drug reactions, reduce incidence of drug resistance, and increase efficacy of the drug are driving the growth of the market. These agents reduce the raw materials used for drug manufacturing. In addition, the increasing awareness about the advantages of bioavailability enhancers is likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Till now, billions of dollars are wasted globally due to poor bioavailability of drugs; but with the increasing awareness about bioavailability enhancers, there is a growing demand for these agents.

The global bioavailability enhancers market can be segmented as source of origin, target site of action, end-user, and region. On the basis of source of origin, the market for bioavailability enhancers is segmented as plant based and animal based. The plant based segment generates a higher revenue as compared to the animal based segment as more research and development activities are conducted on plant-based enhancers. On the basis of target site of action, the market is segmented as intestine, liver, metabolizing enzymes, pathogens, DNA and protein binding sites of pathogens, tumor tissue, blood-brain barrier, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical companies, research and development institutes, academic institutes, and others.

Geographically, the market for bioavailability enhancers is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. North America is the largest market for bioavailability enhancers due to rise in awareness and high research and development on bioavailability enhancers. Rising demand for bioavailability enhancers has led to the growth of this market. Europe is the second largest market due to high awareness about the advantages of bioavailability enhancers. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most promising market during the forecast period due to the fact that the awareness of the bioavailability enhancers was started from Ayurveda medicine which originated in India and the availability of plants containing bioavailability enhancing qualities.

Key players operating in the global bioavailability enhancers market include Merck Millipore, Catalent, Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences, Inc., SEPS Pharma, Alkermes plc, Aptuit LLC, and BASF.

