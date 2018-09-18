Cryotherapy And Cryosurgery Market – Segmented, Technique, Type, Application, Device, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Cryotherapy is the local or general use of low temperature in medical treatments, used to treat a wide range of benign and malignant tissue damages, which are medically referred as lesions. Cryosurgery is a type of surgical treatment that involves the use of extreme cold temperatures to treat abnormal or diseased tissue and are widely used in skin treatments

The Global Cryotherapy and Cryosurgery Market was worth USD 3.03 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.9%, to reach USD 4.23 billion by 2023. Cryotherapy and Cryosurgery are a therapeutics and surgical procedures performed at very low temperatures.

Factors fuelling the growth of market are wide use of cryotherapy to treat sports related injuries, increasing incidences of skin related diseases and cancers, increasing awareness and consciousness skin treatments and cancer treating procedures. However, side effects, strict regulatory framework and high treatment costs are the factors hindering the growth of market.

The Global market for Cryotherapy and Cryosurgery is segmented based on Technique, Type, Application and Devices. Based on Technique it is divided into Spray, Foreceps, Cryo Probe and Others. Based on Type it is divided into Cryosurgery, Icepack Therapy and Cryogenic Chamber Therapy. Based on Application it is divided into Cancer Therapy, Skin Disease and Others. Based on Devices it is divided into Cryogun, Probes, Cryogen and Others. Based on geographical analysis, the market is divided into regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. North America holds the major share in the market due to presence of market leaders as well as a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and extensive use of sprains in sports related injuries treatment. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increasing expenditure on research and development as well as innovations and advancements in medical fields. Based on Application Cancer therapy is the most widely applied field for cryotherapy while skin treatments are expected to grow the fastest due to recent advancements in technologies. Based on Type, the most common type of treatment is cryosurgery as this procedure helps in treating various cancers and skin diseases while icepack therapy is expected to grow the fastest.

Some of the key players dominating this market include Impact Cryotherapy, Galil Medical Inc., HealthTronics, Inc., KryoLife Inc, Medtronic, GRAND Cryo LLC, Erbe USA, Incorporated, Wallach Surgical Devices, MedGyn Products, Inc. and CoolTouch Inc.

