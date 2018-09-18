Drill Pipe Market Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Drill Pipe Market valued approximately USD 960 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy rate of growth of over 3.80% over the forecast amount 2017-2025. The recent worsening in the rock oil costs has resulted in the decline of the exploration & production (E&P) activities all over the world. The dramatic decline is being largely attributed to the overproduction of petroleum that has increased the oil & gas supply as compared to its demand. the most important oil and gas manufacturing countries included Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the U.S. The low-price environment has reduced the operating profits of almost all the oil & gas companies that resulted in reduced capital expenditures in 2016. This cut has mostly affected the exploratory drilling activities mainly the offshore activities. The oil & gas industry is cyclical in nature and is presently experiencing a downturn. The low crude oil prices have created a requirement for optimizing production from existing oilfields and to operate at an economical rate. aside from this, the low levels of E&P activity area unit likely to reduce the oil & gas supply in comparison to the demand in next 2 years that is predicted to cause rise within the oil costs once more. Also, new oil & gas activities are being undertaken in few regions of the world such as Africa and which are expected to be developed once the oil prices bounce back

By Application:

 On shore

 Off Shore

By Grade

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Hilong Group, National Oilwell Varco, Tenaris SA, Vallourec S.A, TMK Group, Oil Country Tubular Limited, Tejas Tubular Products Inc., Texas Steel Conversion Inc., DP Master, Drill Pipe International Llc and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Drill Pipe Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Drill Pipe Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

