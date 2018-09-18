Health Care Industry Research Report, Health Care Industry Analysis: Ken Research

Health care market is growing day by day with the more development in the technology and spreading across the globe. However unsurprisingly, the health care industry is a wide market and having several areas of doing business. A rising number of medical professionals are opting for technologically advanced data management systems in order to save time and resources. Moreover, the establishment of technologically advanced software is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The electronic health care records offer various advantages to the healthcare providers and patients and increasing patients satisfaction. According to the report analysis, ‘Health Care Industry Analysis’ suggests that an electronic health care record (EHR) is a secure, integrated collection of a person’s encounters with the health care systems and serves a comprehensive digital view of a patient’s health history. Moreover, EHR’s will help in improving the process of health care services, quality and safety of care and become more efficient. With all the applications it is expected that the health care industry will grow rapidly in the forecasted period.

The health care industry is transforming the industry rapidly and leads to significant market growth in the coming years. Electronic health care record is the storehouse of patient’s medical information and many electronic medical records have an added feature called clinical decision (CDS) support. Whereas, CDS builds intelligence into the system that enables the system to improve its efficiency by increasing the quality of information that is provided to the patients and generated regarding anything. Hence, CDS is the major feature that contributes to intelligence within electronic medical records system. The electronic health record (EHR) is a more longitudinal collection of the electronic health information of individual patients or population. Moreover, EMR’s can be continuously updated by the time. Additionally, data from an electronic system can be used anonymously for statistical reporting in matters such as quality improvement, public health communicable disease surveillance and resource management.

According to the report analysis, ‘Health Care Industry Research Report’ states that in Australia and the United States have introduced the use of EMR systems in the Ambulance services and benefits of electronic records in ambulance include better training for paramedics, patient data sharing, data based outcome improvement, review of clinical standards, clinical decision support and others. Moreover, the track care and outcomes send and receive reports, order and results, trigger warnings and reminders and others are the applications of the EMR which is benefited for both the service provider and service receiver and due to the numerous applications the growth of the market will going to increase in the coming years more significantly.

The United States and America is catering major portion of this market and doing more development in this sector whereas some EMR systems automatically monitor clinical events by analyzing patient data from an electronic health record to predict adverse events. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow in the coming years with the more development in the technology of EMR or EHR. Furthermore, in a research it expected that the North America held the largest market share at around 42% in 2016.

Allscripts, NextGen Healthcare, MEDITECH, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation are the major players which are currently focusing on the introduction of customized EHR systems based on individual client needs. Moreover, in this market some of the emerging players are also working which includes CureMD Healthcare, Healthland, eClinicalWorks and others. With the existence of numerous players the market is becoming more competitive and welcoming new investors which support the market financially. Therefore, the market of health care will be expected to grow in the coming years over the decades with the more development in the technology and effective innovations in the applications of EHR.

To know more, click on the link below:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/SC-91-64.html

Related Report:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/vietnam-healthcare-market-report/142714-91.html

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249