Learn Online Foreign Language Courses

As per international guidelines, visitors to any country need to exhibit various levels of foreign language proficiency for purposes such as studying abroad, employment, business trips, or personal visits.

As per the guideline laid by CEFR – The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, a visitor to any country for a purpose as approved need to exhibit various levels of foreign language proficiency. CEFR is an international standard for describing language ability. It is used around the world to describe learners’ language skills.

There are many foreign languages to learn and connect across the globe. Popular languages include German, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Japanese, and Italian. Services are also available for foreign nationals who wish to learn Indian languages and English.

Below are the levels of standard foreign language proficiency as described in CEFR

LEVELDESCRIPTION

A1

Can understand and use familiar, everyday expressions and very simple sentences, which relate to the satisfying of concrete needs. Can introduce him/herself and others as well as ask others about themselves – e.g. where they live, who they know and what they own – and can respond to questions of this nature. Can communicate in a simple manner if the person they are speaking to speaks slowly and clearly and is willing to help.

A2

Can understand sentences and commonly used expressions associated with topics directly related to his/her direct circumstances (e.g. personal information or information about his/her family, shopping, work, immediate surroundings). Can make him/her understood in simple, routine situations dealing with a simple and direct exchange of information on familiar and common topics. Can describe his/her background and education, immediate surroundings and other things associated with immediate needs in a simple way.

B1

Can understand the main points when clear, standard language is used and the focus is on familiar topics associated with work, school, leisure time, etc. Can deal with most situations typically encountered when travelling in the language region. Can express him/herself simply and coherently regarding familiar topics and areas of personal interest. Can report on experiences and events; describe dreams, hopes and goals as well as make short statements to justify or explain his/her own views and plans.

B2

Can understand the main contents of complex texts on concrete and abstract topics; also understands specialized discussions in his/her own primary area of specialization. Can communicate so spontaneously and fluently that a normal conversation with native speakers is easily possible without a great deal of effort on either side. Can express him/herself on a wide range of topics in a clear and detailed manner, explain his/her position on a current issue and indicate the benefits and drawbacks of various options.

C1

Can understand a wide range of challenging, longer texts and also grasp implicit meanings. Can express him/herself spontaneously and fluently without having to search for words frequently and noticeably. Can use the language effectively and flexibly in his/her social and professional life or in training and studies. Can make clear, structured and detailed statements on complex topics and apply various means of text association appropriately in the process.

C2

Can effortlessly understand practically everything which he/she reads or hears. Can summarize information from various written and spoken sources, logically recounting the reasons and explanations. Can express him/herself spontaneously with high fluency and precision and also make finer nuances of meaning clear in more complex topics.

Online Foreign Language Courses are designed keeping in mind International Standards and Syllabus established by the C.E.F.R. The courses are designed to facilitate learning that is focused not only on the language but also the culture. The courses combine the most important aspects of learning a language: Grammar, Writing, Listening, Speaking, and Accent.