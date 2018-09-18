Static Shielding Bags Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 to 2028

Protective Packaging Boosting the Static Shielding Bags Market

The rise in the manufacturing of high-end products across all major industries globally has created a lucrative market for packaging. These high-end products face numerous challenges with respect to distribution channels as there is always a fear of damage during transportation. Any rupture to the product can make it unusable or lead to adverse consequences. The rise in the electronics and electrical applications across the distribution channel makes the product susceptible to damage from static electricity. All these major factors have triggered the evolution of static shielding bags market across the globe.

Static shielding bags not only offer antistatic and dissipative features provided by regular poly bags but are also equipped with metal shielding and polyester dielectric characteristics, which stops the static current from entering the bag. Static shielding bags have several protective layers and are made of metalized polyester and dissipative poly laminate. Static shielding bags provide ideal protective packaging in order to maintain their brand new appearance and quality. Static shielding bags protect the product from physical trauma, moisture and vital electrostatic discharge.

Alufoil Bags are Ideal but Mylar Bags are Gaining Popularity

The static shielding bags market is segmented on the basis of product type by foil bags, alufoil bags and mylar bags. Alufoil bags have been in use since decades due to its excellent barrier performance, antioxidant and waterproof characteristics. Alufoil bags are vastly used in electrical and electronic product packaging and food packaging. Its emerging application in pharmaceutical packaging market is further anticipated to propel the static shielding bags market.

Mylar bags are gaining immense popularity in the food storage and have transformed the way food is stored for long-term. Mylar bags create a barrier between the food and the surrounding environmental conditions such as heat, light, moisture, oxygen and rodents. The rise in the consumer preference towards storing food and the aesthetic appurtenance of the mylar bags is driving the static shielding bags market in the food industry.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1713

Static Shielding Bags finds Wide Application in Electronics Industry

The static shielding bags market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. In term of application, the static shielding bags market is segmented on the basis of food, pharmaceuticals, electronics and consumer goods among others. Usage of static shielding bags in the electronics sector reported the largest market share in 2017, followed by food and pharmaceuticals.

The electronics industry is currently contributing the highest towards the growth of static shielding bags market. The growing consumer preference for electronic goods due to the rising disposable income among the employed population is creating a lucrative market for static shielding bags market across the electronics industry. Moreover, the upsurge in the modern retail outlets and increase in the usage of electronic components is further augmenting the static shielding bags market.

Asia Pacific Market to Lead the Global Static Shielding Bags Market

In terms of regional demand, Asia Pacific forefronts the market for static shielding bags, owing to the massive rise in the sales of the electronics goods and the growing consumer preference regarding food storage through static shielding bags. Moreover, North American and European countries are projected to observe gradual growth rate over the forecast period, higher adoption of static shielding bags for residential, commercial and industrial use. This factor is highly anticipated to propel the static shielding bags market in these regions. The Middle East and Africa static shielding bags market is predicted to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

The static shielding bags market is highly fragmented among the top few packaging players with a vast global presence and unique static shielding bags solutions. It is also affected by the presence of numerous local players providing cheap quality static shielding bags solutions. The top key players in the static shielding bags market are 3M, Desco Industries, Inc., Tekins Limited, Elcom (U.K.) Ltd., GWP Group Limited, Botron Company Inc., International Plastics, Dou Yee Enterprises, Antistat, Stream Peak and Hisco among others. The static shielding bags market is highly anticipated to witness new product development over the forecast period owing to high investment by top players in the R&D for sustainable application.

Request TOC of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1713

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.