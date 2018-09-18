US LMS Market Key Insights & Growth Analysis 2020: Radiant Insights, Inc

18-Sep-2018 About the LMS Market in the US



The growing digitization of learning followed in educational settings has given way to deploying solutions that complement e-learning. Already student know-how is being upgraded through mobile and cloud technology by using education solutions such as big data analytics and LMS. The adoption of LMS enables seamless extraction of optimal solutions for online learning methods. Through such developments the entire process of imparting education has become more systematic.



Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the LMS market in the US for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through subscription, licenses, and maintenance fees charged for the tool. Apart from this, the overall revenue calculation includes the professional services that are offered to the customers.



Request a Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/lms-market-in-the-us-2016-2020/request-sample



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors ?operating in this market.



Key vendors



• Instructure

• ITG America

• itslearning

• Schoology



Other prominent vendors



• Articulate

• Blackboard

• D2L

• Edmodo

• Educomp Solutions

• Focus School Software

• Haiku Learning

• N2N Services

• Pearson Education

• Saba Software

Table of Contents



PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Education technology industry in US: Overview

PART 06: Market drivers

• Rising adoption of advanced learning methods

• Enhancement of LMS features

• Increased automation of assessment functionalities

• Growing popularity of content curation

• Rising penetration of m-learning

PART 07: Impact of drivers

PART 08: Market challenges

• Increased threat from open-source LMS

• Challenges related to safety and security of user data

• Customization issues

• Lack of transparent communication between stakeholders



Browse Full Research Report With TOC: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/lms-market-in-the-us-2016-2020



If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.