Juice Market Share, Industry Analysis, Share, Countries, Growth, Top Key Players and Future Insights Report 2023

Juice Market studies a drink made from the extraction or pressing of the natural liquid contained in fruit and vegetables. It can also refer to liquids that are flavored with concentrate or other biological food sources, such as meat or seafood, such as clam juice. Juice is commonly consumed as a beverage or used as an ingredient or flavoring in foods or other beverages, as for smoothies.

This report focuses on the Juice in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Juice emerged as a popular beverage choice after the development of pasteurization methods enabled its preservation without using fermentation (which is used in wine production).

The largest fruit juice consumers are New Zealand (nearly a cup, or 8 ounces, each day) and Colombia (more than three quarters of a cup each day). Fruit juice consumption on average increases with country income level.

Juice Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

Welchs

Loblaws

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Del Monte Foods

Odwalla

Suntory Holdings

Ocean Spray Cranberries

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Concentrate

Non-Concentrate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Children

Adults

Senior Citizens

