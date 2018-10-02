Christopher Developments Wins Project Of the Year At The 2018 CARE Awards

VICTORIA, BC, Canada – Canada’s leaders in sustainable West Coast home design and construction were celebrated at the 2018 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island on Saturday, September 29 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel. Sixty awards were presented at the 27th annual event attended by 300 builders, renovators, designers, trades, suppliers.

Project of the Year – Single Family was awarded to Christopher Developments Inc for Beachside, winning five Gold CARE Awards for:

Best Single Family Home

Best Home Design

Best Outdoor Living

Best Master Suite

Best Accessory Building

You can view photos of this project by visiting Agate Lane. They also took home 6 Silver CARE Awards for:

Best Kitchen

Best Interior

Best Millwork

Best Innovative Feature

Best Concept Home Design (View Royal)

Best Customer Service

Based in beautiful Victoria BC, Christopher Developments has been developing land and building awe-inspiring homes for over 25 years. From inception to completion, we ensure that the highest standard of quality is maintained in details big and small. From our blueprints we deliver to the jackets we wear, we’re not afraid to stamp our name on any aspect of the job – and we do it with pride.

