Waste Management Market Size, Outlook to 2022-Industry Analysis by Geography, Components, Competitive Landscape, Key Company Information-Growth Trends and Forecasts

Waste Management Market report firstly introduced the Waste Management basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, Waste Management market introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Global Waste Management industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global Waste Management market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– The waste management industry consists of all municipal solid waste (MSW) – including non-hazardous waste generated in households, commercial establishments and institutions, and non-hazardous industrial process wastes, agricultural wastes and sewage sludge. The industry’s value represents the amount of total typical charge per tonne for landfill multiplied by the volume of MSW generated. The industry’s volume represents the total MSW generation. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2016 annual average exchange rates

– The global waste management industry had total revenues of $79,223.3m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% between 2012 and 2016.

– Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.5% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 1,314.5 million tons in 2016.

– The industry will stabilize over the next five years, with countries benefiting from private investment into ‘greener’ waste management.

Scope

