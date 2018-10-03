Lithium Silicate Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2026

Lithium silicate is a surface treatment chemical used in various applications such as welding rod binders, concrete surface treatments, ceramics, specialty paints and coatings, refractory, and glazes. Demand for lithium silicate for concrete surface treatment is increasing as comparison to other chemical surface treatment chemicals such as sodium or potassium silicates. Potassium, magnesium, sodium, and lithium silicates when used as concrete surface treatment chemicals, react with calcium hydroxide, a byproduct of the reaction of concrete with water. This reaction of concrete surface treatment chemicals with calcium hydroxide produce calcium silicate hydrate (C-S-H), gives concrete the desired strength and hardness. Apart from concrete surface treatment, lithium silicates are also used in welding rod binders and in paints and coatings as binding agents. Lithium silicates are extensively used to manufacture ceramics for dental applications.

Lithium Silicate Market: Trends & Developments

Lithium silicates are preferred over their sodium counterparts due to ease of application and quick speed of the reaction. A typical application of lithium silicate on concrete includes light spraying of lithium silicate onto a concrete slab, while other silicate floor surfaces need to be saturated. In addition to ease of application, lithium silicates are environment-friendly which makes it a preferred choice as a concrete surface treatment chemical.

Rise in demand for lithium silicate for use in concrete applications and increase in usage of these chemicals in ceramic applications are expected to drive the global lithium silicate market in the next few years. This is prompting companies to increase the production of lithium silicate. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials required to manufacture lithium silicate is anticipated to boost the global lithium silicate market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in lithium silicate are increasing. Companies are striving to develop new and better methods of manufacturing lithium silicate. Development of new processes for the manufacture of lithium silicate and rise in their utilization are expected to propel the global lithium silicate market during the forecast period.

Lithium Silicate Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the global lithium silicate market can be segmented into inorganic binders, paints & coatings, cement and concrete, and others. The cement and concrete segment dominates the global lithium silicate market due to extensive usage of lithium silicates as a concrete hardener.

Lithium Silicate Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global lithium silicate market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to constitute major share of the global lithium silicate market during the forecast period. The global lithium silicate market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026 due to the rise in the demand for global lithium silicate market for use in cement and concrete applications in the region. Europe is anticipated to be an attractive global lithium silicate market between 2018 and 2026 owing to the increase in demand for global lithium silicate market for ceramic applications in the region.

