Opportunities for the global printed circuit board market to reach $72.6 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the printed circuit board (PCB) market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, computer/peripheral, and automotive industries. The global printed circuit board market is expected to reach an estimated $72.6 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are the strong demand for smart phones and tablets along with growing automation in industries, such as automotive and aerospace & defense.

In this market, rigid 1-2 sided, standard multi-layer, HDI/microvia, IC substrate, flexible circuits, and rigid flex PCB substrates are used in various industries. Lucintel forecasts that standard multilayer PCBs will remain the largest segment due to the growth in computer and communication industry. Lucintel predicts that the demand for rigid flex PCBs is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growing demand for smartphone and display applications.

Within the PCB market, the communication industry is expected to remain the largest market. Continuous innovations in smartphones and increasing demand from emerging economies are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest growing region due to the increasing production of electronic components and devices in this region. Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of growth in communication, computer/peripheral, and consumer electronic products propelled by economic expansion, increasing per capita income, and urbanization.

For market expansion, the report suggests innovation and new product development, particularly for developing more technologically complex PCBs to support higher speeds and component densities for high performance electronic products.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the miniaturization of printed circuit boards and development of green PCBs. Nippon Mektron, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited, Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd., Unimicron Technology Corp. and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are among the major suppliers of PCBs.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global PCB market by end use industry, substrate type, laminate type, raw material type, and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Growth Opportunities in the Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast of the global PCBs market through 2022, segmented by end user industry, substrate type, laminate type, raw material type, and region as follows:

By end use industry [$M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Communications

• Consumer electronics

• Computer/peripheral

• Military/aerospace

• Industrial electronics

• Automotive

• Others

By substrate type [$M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Rigid 1-2 sided

• Standard multilayers

• HDI/Microvia/Build-up

• IC substrate

• Flexible circuits

• Rigid-flex

• Others

PCB laminate market by type [$M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Paper

• FR-4

• CEM

• Polyimide

• Others

PCB laminate market by raw material type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Glass Fabric

• Epoxy Resin

• Kraft Paper

• Phenolic Resin

By region [$M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

This 181-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Telecommunication Report, Telecommunication Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Matrix.

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global printed circuit board (PCB) market by end user industry (communications, consumer electronics, computer/peripheral, military/aerospace, industrial electronics, automotive, and others), by substrate type (rigid 1-2 sided, standard multilayers, HDI/microvia/build-up, IC substrate, flexible circuits, rigid-flex, and others), laminate type (paper, FR-4,CEM, polyimide, and others), raw material type (glass fabric, epoxy resin, kraft paper, and phenolic resin), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how much of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have occurred in the last 5 years?