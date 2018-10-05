Global UCaaS Market to reach $31.3 Bn by 2022

The global UCaaS market size is would grow from USD 15.7 Billion in 2015 to USD 31.3 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. North America would be the largest market during the forecast period. Stable economy, technological advancements, and unified communication infrastructure demands would drive the market for UCaas in the North American region. APAC region however would be one of the leading markets with unprecedented growth during the forecast period. India and China would contribute substantially to the growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

The Telephony market dominated the Global UCaaS Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 thereby growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The Unified messaging market would witness the high growth rate of 12.9% during 2016-2022.

The On-Premise market would lead the deployment market growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The Cloud Based market is expected to constitute a market share of more than 40% by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of UCaaS (Unified Communication-as-a-Service) market, globally. Based on the component, the UCaaS market is segmented into Telephony, Unified messaging, Conferencing and Others Robotics. Based on the Deployment, the market is segmented across On-Premise, Cloud Based segments. The report further segments the market based on the End User Organization Size as Small & Medium Enterprises and Large enterprises. Industry vertical wise the market is bifurcated as Consumer goods and retail, Telecom and IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Public sector and utilities, Logistics and transportation, Travel and hospitality and Others. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Some of the major market leaders profiled in the report are Cisco Systems (U.S.), Computer Science Corporation (U.S.), BT Group (U.K.), 8×8 (U.S.), West Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Voss Solutions (U.S.), Verizon Communication (U.S.), Star2star Communications (U.S.), and Polycom (U.S.).

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-unified-communication-as-a-service-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical and Geography.

Global UCaaS Market, by Component

Telephony

Unified messaging

Conferencing

Collaboration platforms and applications

Global UCaaS Market, by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Global UCaaS Market, by Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global UCaaS Market, by Vertical

Consumer goods and retail

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Public Sector & Utilities

Logistics & Transportation

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Global UCaaS Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

