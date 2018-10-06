Commercial Roofing Materials Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2024

Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market: Overview

Our Investigation of the commercial roofing materials market on a global and regional level provides historic data of 2015 along with the forecast for the period from 2016 and 2024 based on revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons).

The study provides a precise observation of the commercial roofing materials market by segmenting it based on building type and materials type. On the basis of building type, the commercial roofing materials market has been further segmented into low sloped roofing and steep sloped roofing. The commercial roofing materials market has been segregated on the basis of materials type into single ply products, modified bitumen materials, spray polyurethane foam, built-up roofing, metals and others types of commercial roofing materials. Single ply roofing has been further divided into ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride.

Segmentation of region is concluded by basis of individual product and applications to be carried in those regions. We provide current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east, Africa and Latin America finally. Further study includes strategies and recent initiatives taken by various competitive key manufacturers in account with commercial roofing materials.

Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market: Scope of the Study

A far-reaching study of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities on global as well as regional level is bought by us in report preview. Because of this we get a clear to idea of what are ongoing trends of this market. Research provides forecast of the global market from 2016 to 2024.

The report provides the size of the commercial roofing materials market in 2015 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2024. In terms of both, volume and revenue the size of global commercial roofing materials is provided. The Units in which they are defined are in US$ Mn and Kilo Tons respectively. Market size and forecast for each product and application segment are given in the context of international and regional markets. Figures and facts provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from various applications and types products. Market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have been taken into consideration for estimating the growth of the global market.

Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market (By Building Type)

Low Sloped Roofing, Steep Sloped Roofing

Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market (By Materials Type)

Single-Ply Products,Modified Bitumen Materials,Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF),Built-Up Roofing (BUR),Metals,Others

Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market (By Geography)

North America,U.S.,Canada,Mexico,Europe,U.K.,Germany,Italy,Rest of Europe,AsiaPacific,China,India,Japan,Rest of Asia Pacific,Middle East and Africa,UAE,SouthAfrica,Rest of Middle East and Africa,LatinAmerica,Brazil,Rest of Latin America.

Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market: Research Techniques

Our report is characterized by many factors mainly the price for commonly utilized quality of commercial roofing materials in each application and function has been considered.Demand for commercial roofing materials has been derived by analyzing the global and regional requirement for commercial roofing materials in each application for its respective functions. Basically the average selling price of commercial roofing materials products in major nations is considered.We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of commercial roofing materials market, divided geographically.

Based on building type and materials type, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for commercial roofing materials. The application split of the market has been assumed using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of commercial roofing materials of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio.

Our report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report are GAF, CertainTeed Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, Owens Corning Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, and IKO Industries Ltd. among other

