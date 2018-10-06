Photonic Crystal Market Report 2018 – ICX Photonics, Corning Incorporated, Micron Technology, Epistar, Omniguide, Samsung Technology

Photonic crystal is optical nanostructures which are responsible for the motion of photons in the form of structural coloration. Photonic crystals have wide range of application in various sectors because of its property of manipulating and controlling the flow of light. Adoption of advanced technology in area such as optical fibers, laser and super continuum sources, LEDs, image sensors, solar & PV cells and discrete optical components among others is majorly driving the growth of global photonic crystal market. In addition to this, increasing use of photonic crystals in display segments and optical fibers is anticipated to drive the growth of global photonic crystal market. Photonic crystals are witnessing increasing application across various domains such as oil & gas, aerospace & defense, medical, consumer durables and automobiles among others. This factor is also expected to boost the growth of global photonic crystal market.

Furthermore, increase in the competition among electronic manufacturing players of several countries and subsequently rise in investments in this particular sector is contributing to inflate the growth of global photonic crystal market. However, several key players are finding difficult to get acquainted with extraction and usage of photonic crystals. This factor is inhibiting the growth of global photonic crystal market. Also, adoption of low level photonic crystal technology is associated with low efficiency and physical limitations. This factor is also preventing the growth of global photonic crystal market. Exponential rise in the market of optical fibers across different sectors may provide opportunity for global photonic crystal market. The graph of photonic crystal market may upswing because of the presence of stakeholders at different levels.

The Photonic Crystal Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. The photonic crystal market is segmented by type as one dimensional photonic crystal, two dimensional photonic crystals and three dimensional photonic crystals. Further, the global photonic crystal market is segmented by application as LEDs, displays, image sensors, optical fibers, solar & PV cells, discrete & integrated optical components and lasers among others.

Based on geography, global photonic crystal market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, rest of the world (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major leading players engaged in global photonic crystal market are Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Photonic Lattice Inc., Opalux, Microcontinuum and lightwave power, Sandia and Lockheed Martin, ICX Photonics, Corning Incorporated, Micron Technology, Epistar, Omniguide, Samsung Technology and Advanced Photonic Crystals among others.

Scope of Photonic Crystal Market

Type Segments

One Dimensional Photonic Crystal

Two Dimensional Photonic Crystal

Three Dimensional Photonic Crystal

Application Segments

LEDs Displays

Image Sensors

Optical Fibers

Solar & PV Cells

Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Lasers

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

