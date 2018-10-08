Aircraft Brakes Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report presents the worldwide Aircraft Brakes market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Aircraft Brakes market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Brakes.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran S.A.

United Technologies Corporation

Meggitt PLC

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

AAR Corporation

Beringer Aero

Matco Manufacturing Inc.

Lufthansa Technik AG

Jay-Em Aerospace & Machine, Inc.

Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc.

Aircraft Brakes Breakdown Data by Type

Carbon Brakes

Expander Tube Brakes

Other

Aircraft Brakes Breakdown Data by Application

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Aircraft Brakes Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aircraft Brakes Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aircraft Brakes status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Aircraft Brakes manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Brakes :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aircraft Brakes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aircraft Brakes Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Brakes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Carbon Brakes

1.4.3 Expander Tube Brakes

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Brakes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Civil Aircraft

1.5.3 Military Aircraft

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aircraft Brakes Market Size

2.1.1 Global Aircraft Brakes Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Aircraft Brakes Production 2013-2025

2.2 Aircraft Brakes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Aircraft Brakes Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Aircraft Brakes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Aircraft Brakes Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Aircraft Brakes Market

2.4 Key Trends for Aircraft Brakes Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Aircraft Brakes Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aircraft Brakes Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Aircraft Brakes Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Aircraft Brakes Revenue by Manufactur

