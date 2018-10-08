Folic Acid Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Folic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Folic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Folic Acid, also called vitamin B9, is a type of water-soluble B vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement.

The Folic Acid industry concentration is very high; there are several manufacturers in the world, and located in Europe and China.

Shandong Sinobioway is the Niutang players, it takes about 1/4 of the global market production, but for sales revenue, BASF take a market share of around 25% due to its product are only DC grade, which price is far higher than other ones.

In the current folic acid production process, synthetic routes within the industry are basically the same, the difference is mainly reflected in two areas: how to reduce pollution and improve yield. So the prices of different players in China are very closed.

In the applications, animal feeding is a majority ones, it takes around 3/4 of the total sales, but its growth rate can not match up with the food and medical ones.

The key consumption markets locate at Europe, Americas and China. The Europe takes the market share of 32%, followed by North America with 29%, China with 20%.

Global Folic Acid market size will increase to 190 Million US$ by 2025, from 130 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Folic Acid.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Folic Acid capacity, production, value, price and market share of Folic Acid in global market.

DSM

BASF

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Niutang

Zhejiang Shengda

Changzhou Xinhong

Jiheng Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Kangrui

Jiangxi Tianxin

Folic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Folic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Animal Feeding

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic, Health Supplements and Medicine

Folic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Folic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Folic Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Folic Acid :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

