Global Encryption Software Market to reach a market size of $10.1 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Encryption Software Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Encryption Software is expected to attain a market size of $10.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing cybercrimes has compelled the governments to make data security as a mandatory measure in organizations. With stringent regulations, organizations are compelled to formulate effective data security strategies. Securing sensitive data or the personally identifiable data (PII) pertaining to customers, employees and the company needs to be protect by the law of land; therefore, companies are now focusing on implementing security strategies.

The Disk Encryption market dominated the Global Encryption Software Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,836.5 million by 2022. The Cloud Encryption market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.8% during (2016 – 2022).

North America was the largest revenue-generating region for the global encryption software market with in 2015, and would be the highest revenue-generating region during the forecast period. Stringent compliance demands of both federal and sector –specific data protection laws and the increasing incidence of high profile breaches are the two factors driving the market growth.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Encryption Software have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, AT&T Inc. and Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.).

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-encryption-software-market/

Research Scope

Global Encryption Software Market By Application

Disk Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Database Encryption

Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Global Encryption Software Market By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Encryption Software Market By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Encryption Software Market By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Public Utilities

Telecom

Retail

Aerospace and Defence

Others

Global Encryption Software Market By Geography

North America Encryption Software Market

US. Encryption Software Market

Canada Encryption Software Market

Mexico Encryption Software Market

Rest of North America Encryption Software Market

Europe Encryption Software Market

Germany Encryption Software Market

UK. Encryption Software Market

France Encryption Software Market

Russia Encryption Software Market

Spain Encryption Software Market

Italy Encryption Software Market

Rest of Europe Encryption Software Market

Asia-Pacific Encryption Software Market

China Encryption Software Market

Japan Encryption Software Market

India Encryption Software Market

South Korea Encryption Software Market

Singapore Encryption Software Market

Malaysia Encryption Software Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Encryption Software Market

LAMEA Encryption Software Market

Brazil Encryption Software Market

Argentina Encryption Software Market

UAE Encryption Software Market

Saudi Arabia Encryption Software Market

South Africa Encryption Software Market

Nigeria Encryption Software Market

Rest of LAMEA Encryption Software Market

Companies Profiled

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

FireEye, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

AT&T Inc.

Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.)

