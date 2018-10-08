Polycarbonates Market 2018: Industry Production, Revenue (Value) And Growth Factor Analysis By Region 2018 And Forecast (2018-2025)

Global Polycarbonates market size will increase to 11300 Million US$ by 2025, from 10400 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polycarbonates.

This report researches the worldwide Polycarbonates market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polycarbonates breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Polycarbonates (PC) are a group of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate groups in their chemical structures. Polycarbonates used in engineering are strong, tough materials, and some grades are optically transparent.

They are easily worked, molded, and thermoformed. Because of these properties, polycarbonates find many applications. Polycarbonates do not have a unique resin identification code (RIC) and are identified as "Other", 7 on the RIC list.

The main production areas are in Asia, Europe and North America while the main consumption areas also in those areas. Asia is the largest consumption and production areas.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of downstream. Polycarbonates will be the mainstream Polycarbonates products. In the subsequent few years, Polycarbonate's market share will grow. In developing countries, Polycarbonates is still going to be a mainstream product. In developed countries, many companies are turning to the production of Polycarbonates and Polycarbonates.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Polycarbonates capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polycarbonates in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bayer/Covestro

Teijin Limited

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Trinseo (Styron)

Mitsubishi

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation

Zhetie Daphoon Chemical

Polycarbonates Breakdown Data by Type:

Phosgene Type

Non-Phosgene Type

Polycarbonates Breakdown Data by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Others

Polycarbonates Production Breakdown Data by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polycarbonates Consumption Breakdown Data by Region:North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Rest of Europe,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa,Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polycarbonates capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polycarbonates manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polycarbonates :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

