Radiation Dose Optimisation Software Market will Grow at 27.4% CAGR During 2017 – 2027

A report of Future Market Insights titled “Global Radiation Dose Optimisation Software Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” states that favourable government regulations for controlling radiation are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global radiation dose optimisation software market in the years ahead. Doctors are using radiation dose optimisation software for monitoring and controlling the doses of radiation. Correspondingly, radiation dose optimisation software is used for controlling multiple aspects related to the dose. The radiation dose quantity varies as per the patient and the disease. The global market for radiation dose optimisation software is expected to rise at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2017 to 2027.

Inclination Towards Smart Technology to Accelerate Adoption

With technology becoming ubiquitous and advanced technologies replacing existing ones, the demand for more cutting-edge technology is rising with each passing day. Consumers are gaining awareness about the availability of advanced technologies for treating diseases such as smart technology products. As a result of this, the demand for radiation dose optimisation software has also taken a surge and is expected to foresee the same trend in the coming years. The need to monitor the limits of annual dose of the workers in CT/PET imaging is also one of the factors that will have an influential impact on the market in the long run. The growing adoption of electronic health recording systems along with a rising awareness regarding radiation safety is expected to bode well for the market in the near future. However, the dearth of expert operators and the lack of knowledge and training among the existing workers for operating radiation dose optimisation software might act as a roadblock in the progress of the market during the course of the forecast period.

North America to Take the Lead in Terms of Deployment

In order to avoid high dosage of radiation and for increasing the safety of workers, the U.S. government has introduced a number of reimbursement policies for radiologists for encouraging them to follow the various guidelines that have been set up by several organisations to maintain proper dose levels. As a result of these stringent regulatory requirements, the adoption of radiation dose optimisation software is expected to increase during the forecast period. As a result of these dynamics, the market for radiation dose optimisation software in North America is expected to witness an outstanding CAGR of 30.8% over the course of the forecast period.

Other than this, on the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centres, cancer research institutes, and others. Based on component the market has been bifurcated into software and services. The software segment has been further divided into automatic and manual and the services segment has been further divided into education and training and support.

Companies to Strengthen Product Offering for Cancer Diagnosis

Product innovation, expansion in product portfolio, and acquisitions are likely to be the key areas that companies operating in the global radiation dose optimisation software market are likely to focus on in the coming years. Some of the leading companies in the market are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Bracco, Sectra AB, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.

