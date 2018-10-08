Smartwatch Market Report 2018 – Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC., Sony Corporation

Smartwatch is a computerized wrist watch, designed to be wear on the wrist. It is just similar to a traditional watch. It is one of the latest developments in the evolution of information technology. It has a many function with each model offering something new and unexpected to the consumer. It performs basic task such as translations, game-playing, calculations. Numerous run mobile apps and can make phone calls. Smartwatches could increase the operator’s attention as they are a hub that gives access to messaging, emails and much more. The watch may connect with external devices such as wireless headsets and sensors. It also supports the technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.

Rapid emergence of technology, and advanced features in smart watches, and high investment in R&D by manufactures are the major factor driving the growth of the smartwatches market. Less battery life is the major restrain that would hamper the market growth. Rising demand for health monitoring and increasing integration of haptics technology are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

The global smartwatch market is mainly classified on the basis of product, application, operating system and geography. The product segment consists of classic smartwatch, extension smartwatch and standalone smartwatch. By application, the segment includes wellness, medical/ health, personal assistance, sports and other applications. Further, operating system segment is bifurcated into windows, IOS, android and others.

Based on geography, the global smartwatch market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC., Sony Corporation, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, Lenovo, Pebble, among others.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/smartwatch-market-report/request-sample

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Smartwatch Market with respect to major segments such as solution, service, organization size, industry vertical, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Smartwatch Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Smartwatch Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

SCOPE OF THE GLOBAL SMARTWATCH MARKET

Product Segment

Classic Smartwatch

Extension Smartwatch

Standalone Smartwatch

.

By application

Wellness

Medical/ Health,

Personal Assistance

Sports

Other Applications

Operating System Segment

Windows

IOS

Android

Others Operating System

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/smartwatch-market-report/request-customization

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com