USB Charger Market : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Scope, Analysis And Forecast Report By 2025

08 October 2018: The USB Charger market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for USB Charger.

This report presents the worldwide USB Charger market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AT&T Inc.

Baccus Global LLC

Bello Digital

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

DB Power Limited

Eaton Corporation Plc.

E-Filliate

Goal Zero

Honeycomb

IKEA Systems B.V.

Insignia

Just Wireless

Kaijet Technology International (J5 Create)

Klein Electronics (Sharp Brand)

MIZCO International Inc., (Tough Tested)

Monster Products

MyCharge

Native Union

NCC Corp.

Petra Industries, LLC

Prime Wire & Cable, Inc.

Qmadix

S2DIO, LLC

SDI Technologies

Sprint Corporation

The Douglas Stewart Co.

T-Mobile

USB Charger Breakdown Data by Type

By Charger Type

Wall Chargers

Portable Power Bank/Docking System/Alarm Clock

Car Charger

By Port

One

Two

Three

Four

USB Charger Breakdown Data by Application

Home Use

Car Use

Others

USB Charger Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

USB Charger Consumption by Region