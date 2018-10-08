Wearable Technology Market Aggrandizes to USD 50 Billion by 2022 With 16% of CAGR Worldwide; Asserts MRFR

Market Scenario:

The electronic gadgets or technology devices that can be worn on the body as an accessory or as a part of clothing are called as wearable technology gadgets. The wearable gadgets use sensors to connect. Rising popularity of smart phones, mobile networks, mobile applications, computing, broadband connectivity and others are the major contributors of wearable technology market.

The Wearable Technology Market leads to business opportunities in new markets. Benefits of Wearable technology can be given as the Wearable technology is power efficient, has small footprint and others. The study indicates the adoption of miniaturized sensors, innovations in medical and automotive sectors are driving the wearable technology market. Factors such as many niche markets, less competitors, low barriers and no standard devices type would boost the wearable technology market by the forecast period.

The wearable technology can be differentiated depending on the product type as wristwear, Headwear and Eyewear, Neckwear, Smart Clothing, Wearable cameras and Implants. The wristwear devices available in market include fit-bands, smart watches and others, the head wear and eyewears devices available in market are head-mounted display and Google glass. As the wearable devices are still in development phase and very new to the market, usability is an issue in the wearable technology market. Wearable devices have a low battery life which is one of the restraining factor for wearable technology market.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2336

The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at USD 50 Billion by 2022, at 16% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Major Key Player:

The prominent players in the wearable technology market are- Adidas AG (Germany), Xiaomi Inc. (China), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), Fitbit (U.S.), Jawbone (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Nike, Inc. (U.S.), Lifesense Group (The Netherlands), Misfit, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Wearable technology is market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, components and application.

Wearable technology market by Product:

Wristwear (Smart watch, fitness trackers)

Headwear and Eyewear (Augmented reality, virtual reality)

Neckwear (Smart jewelry)

Smart Clothing

Wearable cameras

Implants

Wearable technology market by Technology:

Computing Technologies

Display Technologies

Networking Technologies

Sensor Technologies

Wearable technology market by Components:

Control

Memory

Battery

Sensing

Connectivity

Wearable technology market by Application:

Fitness & Wellness

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Defense

Enterprise and industrial applications

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wearable-technology-market-2336

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Wearable technology market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in wearable technology market followed by Europe. It has been observed that North America region has technological developments and IT modernization which has resulted in the growth of wearable technology market.

The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in wearable technology market by the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, India and Korea have maximum smartphone penetration which is the primary growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Consumer wearable manufacturers

Healthcare-related product manufacturers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Wearable electronics technology platform developers

Original manufacturers (OEMs)

Smart grid integrators

Surface mount component device distributors and providers

Research/Consultancy firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com