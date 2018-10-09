Natural Food Preservatives Market to reach US$ 14,000 Mn by 2028

Future Market Insights’ outlook on the natural food colours market studies the growth path of the global market over a 10 year period from 2018 to 2028. According to the report, growing consumer preferences for natural food colours over synthetic variants is anticipated to drive revenue growth in the coming decade. The study forecasts revenue from the sales of natural food colours to cross US$ 7,500 Mn by the end of 2018 and reach a value in excess of US$ 14,000 Mn towards the close of 2028. This translates to a CAGR of 6.5% in the next 10 years.

Growing Health Awareness and Increasing Consumer Demands for Clean Label Food Products Boosting Sales of Natural Food Colours

Over the years, there has been a steady rise in demand for clean label food and beverage products, especially in the infant / children food products category. This has resulted in the launch of clean label F&B products across the globe. This factor is fuelling global demand for natural food colours used to manufacture these products. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the ill effects of consuming synthetic raw materials such as food colours, used in the production of various types of food and beverage products. Consumers are particular about verifying food labels and ingredient compositions, and there is rising preference for natural, organic, and non-GMO products. As a result, the adoption of natural food colours has witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years.

Increasing Government Approvals for Natural Food Colours Acting in Favour of Market Revenue Growth

In the wake of a growing number of petitions by manufacturers of natural colours for the use of natural food colours in their products, governments of various countries have undertaken initiatives to promote natural colour pigments. Governments are also imposing stringent rules and regulations pertaining to the use of clean label and eco-friendly food and beverage products. This is further augmenting growth of the natural food colours market as manufacturers of food and beverage products are increasingly adopting natural food colours in their formulations.

Manufacturers of Natural Food Colours Leveraging Lucrative Market Opportunities to Ensure Sustained Growth and Gain Competitive Edge

The natural food colours market is characterized by the presence of top companies operating in the global market. With consumers moving from synthetic to natural and clean label food ingredients, the global market provides plenty of opportunities for manufacturers of natural food colours to offer cost-efficient natural food colours to cater to different end uses in the food and beverages industry. Attempts by manufacturers of natural food colours to meet the rising demands from consumers are supported by initiatives undertaken by associations such as The International Association of Color Manufacturers (IACM), EU Specialty Food Ingredients, and Natural Food Colors Association (NATCOL) to protect and enhance key stakeholder interests in the global natural food colours market.

Manufacturers of natural food colours are also leveraging technological advances in the F&B industry to improve their production processes. For instance, companies are using the microencapsulation technique in the colour delivery system and in the final product formulation. Manufacturers are also engaged in producing a variety of natural food colours to cater to a wide spectrum of food and beverage products. A breakthrough technology in the natural food colours market is the development of fermented carmine solution. Such innovations and technological developments are anticipated to bolster revenue streams in the global natural food colours market.

Another lucrative opportunity for manufacturers of natural food colours is in the meat industry. Natural food colours are widely used in meat products. For example, natural yellow colour is finding increasing application in pork, meat, and bakery products in Japan. Gardenia yellow – another natural food colour variant – is predominantly used in rice cakes, noodles, and other food and beverage products. Manufacturers are creating new product formulations that are more temperature compatible and stable for specific use in meat products.