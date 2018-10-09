Renowned Cataract Treatments Available In New Vision Eye Center

New Vision Eye Center

The development of cataract in the early stages can be improved by changing the glasses prescription. Over time, the symptoms can increase and a prescription change will not be sufficient. Unless surgery is used to restore vision, the cataract can worsen.

New Vision Eye Center in Dubai provides the patient an initial consultation to visit the clinic and have an understanding of cataract treatment. A specialist doctor will be on-hand to help the patient make an important decision about the procedure. Dr. Safwan Al Bayati, Senior Consultant Eye Surgeon at New Vision notes that patients are offered second opinions and in-depth information on post-operative care.

Ultra cataract surgery is cataract treatment available at the eye clinic in Dubai. The patient’s vision will improve dramatically and the cloudiness will cease. Patients can enjoy clear and rectified vision. Ultra cataract treatment brings a new level of accuracy and safety to the surgery.

The surgery itself takes just 15 minutes. A laser is used to soften and break up the cataract allowing the eye surgeon to remove it gently. The eye surgeon will use ultrasound energy to remove the cataract with precision. It is more accurate than conventional treatment.

Ultra Phaco Cataract treatment is the best alternative for patients suffering from poor vision as a result of cataract. It is a stitch less surgery and performed as an outpatient procedure. It is a tiny incision which is painless and bloodless. Patients will not feel any discomfort whatsoever and healing and recovery time is much faster. In Ultra Phaco, the ultrasound power breaks the hard cataract into pieces and a very small incision is made to suck it out. The lens implant is then folded into place. The removal of cataract takes just 2 minutes and the entire procedure takes not more than 8 minutes.

Patients can choose to have one type of cataract treatment in Dubai on each of their eye if they wish to.

Phacoemulsification is a cure for cataract and is one of the most sought after treatments in Dubai by cataract patients. The procedure takes just 30 minutes with the cataract being removed and the lens restored to its crystalline state.

There may be some mild discomfort and itching post-surgery and some patients may be prescribed pain medication. Patients are advised not to engage in strenuous activity like heavy lifting for up to two weeks. However, patients can get back to non-strenuous, everyday activities the day after surgery.

Dr. Safwan Al Bayati, Senior Consultant Eye Surgeon at New Vision states, “Our patients are provided with excellent patient-care from the moment they enter the clinic until post-operative stage. Our cataract treatment is of the highest standard and the objective is to ensure patients achieve clear vision and are able to lead full lives”.

