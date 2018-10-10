Flushing Systems Market Report 2018 – Jaquar, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Caroma Industries Limited, Enware Australia Pty Limited

The Flushing Systems Market are an essential element in most of the restrooms nowadays. They play a vital role in maintaining the hygiene and sanitation in lavatories. These systems include mechanism to flush waste matter excreted from the human body by using water to force it across a pipeline to a disposable location. Further, these systems provide efficient & effective waste disposable solutions without consuming large amount of water. The flushing system constitutes of a water tank in which other mechanical components are incorporated. The advancement in technology has reflected stimulus over the flushing technology resulting in automated flushing solutions through waterless flushing and pressure-assisted mechanism. The flushing systems usually constitute water closets, cisterns, valves, handles, flushing pipes, and sensors.
The primary factors to drive the growth of the flushing systems market are growing awareness towards hygiene and sanitation, rapid urbanization and development of efficient flushing systems. However, variations in foreign currencies exchange continue to negatively impact the profit margins for manufacturers which is the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, advancement in technology has led to integration of sensors and remote-controlled flushing systems resulting in automated flushing systems which is likely to generate various growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.
Type, installation type, technology, end-user, and geography are the major segments considered in the global flushing systems market. The type segment includes dual flush, gravity flush, pressure-assisted flush, tornado flush, and other types. By installation type, the segmentation includes surface flush, rear wall mounting, and other installation type. Technology segment is further sub-segmented into manual, sensors, remote control, and waterless flushing. Furthermore, by end-user the segment is bifurcated into residential, and commercial.
Based on geography, flushing systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Key players profiled in the report include Geberit AG, GROHE AG, Hindware, Kohler Co., Jaquar, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Caroma Industries Limited, LECICO, Enware Australia Pty Limited, and Parryware among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Flushing Systems Market with respect to major segments such as type, installation type, technology, end-user, and geography
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Flushing Systems Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Flushing Systems Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of Global Flushing Systems Market
Type Segments
Dual Flush
Gravity Flush
Pressure-Assisted Flush
Tornado Flush
Other Types
Installation Segments
Surface Flush
Rear Wall Mounting
Other Installation Type
Technology Segments
Manual
Sensors
Remote Control
Waterless Flushing Male
End-User Segments
Residential
Commercial
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
