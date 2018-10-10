Opportunities for the global cyanate ester resin market to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the cyanate ester resin market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, electrical and electronics, automotive, and marine industries. The global cyanate ester resin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demands for cyanate ester in high performance PCB and growth in the aerospace & defense industry.

In this market, cyanate ester resin is used in printed circuit boards, radomes, aerospace engines & structural parts, and adhesive applications. Lucintel forecasts that printed circuit boards will remain the largest application due to increasing demand for high performance PCBs in communication, defense, aerospace, and marine industries. Lucintel predicts that the cyanate ester resin for aerospace engines & structural parts application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the aerospace & defense and space industry.

Within the cyanate ester resin market, aerospace & defense is expected to remain the largest end use industry and also witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing demand for cyanate ester based composite parts.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing demand for cyanate ester based composites in the various end use industries, such as aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, and marine. Lucintel predicts that Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing production of high performance PCB.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of ultra-high temperature resistant (Tg 400ºC) cyanate ester resin with excellent mechanical properties and increasing demand for cyanate ester resin in optical devices & high performance powder coating. Huntsman, Lonza, MGC, Tencate, Quingdao Fundchem, and Renegade are among the major suppliers of cyanate ester resin.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global cyanate ester resin market by application, end use industry, product type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global cyanate ester resin market by application, end use industry, product type, and region as follows:

By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Printed Circuit Boards

• Radomes

• Aerospace Engine & Structural Parts

• Others

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Electrical & Electronics

• Automotive

• Marine

• Others

By Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Bisphenol-based Cyanate Ester Resin

• Novolac-based Cyanate Ester Resin

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− France

− The United Kingdom

− Switzerland

− Italy

• Asia Pacific

− China

− South Korea

− Taiwan

− Japan

− India

• The Rest of the World

− Central & South America

− Middle East & Africa

This 210-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global cyanate ester resin market by product type (bisphenol-based cyanate ester and novolac-based cyanate ester), end use industry (aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, automotive, marine, and others), application (printed circuit boards, radomes, aerospace engine & structural parts, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?