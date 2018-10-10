Radiation Monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market : Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2024

Radiation monitoring is a process that measures the radiation dose or number of radioactive particles reaching a particular surface or area. The radiation monitor device calculates the quantity of radiation present in a given space or received by an individual. The monitors are sensitive and possess properties such as speed counting, spatial resolution, and energy resolution. Radiation monitoring instruments or radiation monitors are used for both individual monitoring and area monitoring. The radiation monitoring and dosimeter badges market is growing significantly worldwide owing to increase in rate of cancer, rise in awareness among the people working in radiation prone environments, growth in number of CT scans, and cumulative threats of nuclear terrorism.

The radiation monitoring and dosimeter badges market is projected to witness dynamic market situations worldwide due to globalization and technological advancements. Rise in chronic diseases leading to increase in number of diagnostic procedures and radiation therapies, advancement in the field of radiation oncology, nuclear medicines, and pain free radiation based diagnostic methods are factors propeling the growth of the global market. Escalating use of radiation in various industries such as food industry, food irradiation, energy generation in form of nuclear power, and radiography and rising risk of leakage and exposure to radiation are projected to boost the market globally. However, stringent government regulations regarding the growing usage of radiation and the associated concerns are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of skilled professionals to handle the procedure is another setback for the growth of the market.

The global radiation monitoring and dosimeter badges market can be segmented on the basis of product type, detection type, end-user, and region. By product type, the market can be segmented into personal dosimeter, area process monitor, environment radiation monitor, surface contamination monitor, and radioactive material monitor. The personal dosimeter can be sub-segmented into passive or non self-reading dosimeter and active or self-reading dosimeter. Passive dosimeter is further divided into film badge, thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD), and optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dosimeter. Active dosimeter comprises of pocket electroscope and self-reading pocket dosimeter. In terms of detection type, the market can be segmented as gas-filled detector, solid-state detector, and scintillator. Gas-filled detector is sub-segmented into ionization chamber, Geiger-Müller counter, and proportional counter. Solid-state detector can be further divided into semiconductor detector and diamond detector. Scintillator is further segmented into inorganic and organic scintillators. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, industries, nuclear power plants, defense, homeland security, and others.

Geographically, the radiation monitoring and dosimeter badges market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, North America is likely to continue its market dominance, which is attributed to increase in awareness about radiation hazards and safety, rise in number of cancer, growth in number of nuclear power plants and government initiatives to exchange knowledge. The Europe and Asia Pacific regions are expected to expand the market in the near future with technological advancements, increase in number of nuclear plants, and rise in installation of radiation detection systems to monitor exit and entry ports.

Key players operating in the radiation monitoring and dosimeter badges market are Amray Radiation Protection, Canberra Industries Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Landauer, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Centronic Limited, Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc., and SE International Inc.

