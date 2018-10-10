Textile Dust Control Mats Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report studies the global Textile Dust Control Mats market status and forecast, categorizes the global Textile Dust Control Mats market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Textile dust control mats remove dirt, soil and moisture from foot traffic at the entrance to your premises. It is recommended that the textile dust control mat be at least 4 meters in length. This allows for each foot to make contact with the dust control mat at least 3 times allowing for optimal efficiency.
On the basis of type, the textile dust control mats market is segmented into entrance mats and anti-Fatigue mats. The entrance mats segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2016.
End-users, included in this market are hotel, manufacturing, office, hospital, others usage. The Hotel application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.
The global Textile Dust Control Mats market is valued at 4700 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
MILLIKEN & COMPANY
Andersen Corporation
3M
Cintas Corporation
Superior Manufacturing Group
Unifirst Corporation
Emco Bau
Forbo Holdings AG
Crown Matting Technologies
WEARWELL
Construction Specialties
West American Rubber Co.
Pawling Corporation
Birrus Matting
Eagle Mat & Floor Products
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Anti-fatigue Mats
Entrance Mats
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Hotel
Manufacturing
Office
Hospital
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Textile Dust Control Mats sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Textile Dust Control Mats players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Textile Dust Control Mats are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Textile Dust Control Mats Manufacturers
Textile Dust Control Mats Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Textile Dust Control Mats Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Textile Dust Control Mats market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of content
Global Textile Dust Control Mats Sales Market Report 2018
1 Textile Dust Control Mats Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Textile Dust Control Mats
1.2 Classification of Textile Dust Control Mats by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Textile Dust Control Mats Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Textile Dust Control Mats Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Anti-fatigue Mats
1.2.4 Entrance Mats
1.3 Global Textile Dust Control Mats Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Textile Dust Control Mats Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.1 Hotel
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 Office
1.3.4 Hospital
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Textile Dust Control Mats Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Textile Dust Control Mats Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 United States Textile Dust Control Mats Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Textile Dust Control Mats Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Textile Dust Control Mats Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Textile Dust Control Mats Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Textile Dust Control Mats Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Textile Dust Control Mats Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
