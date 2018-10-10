The Azoth Analytics research report titled “United States Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market – By Equipment, By Application, By Region (2018 Edition) – Pipeline Projects, Project Economics, Pricing Analysis– Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)” assesses the US LDS market by equipment (Pressure sensors, Flow meters, Fibre optic sensors, Acoustic Sensors and other types of leak detectors), applications (Onshore and Offshore) and by region (Southeast, Northeast, Western and Midwest). The report assesses the leak detection systems market of the US for the actual period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The US Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market grew at a moderate rate over last five years on account of rising expenditure of pipeline companies on maintenance of the ageing pipelines in the country and escalating role of government in empowering usage of leak detection measures to avoid disastrous leakage. Stringent safety norms introduced by the government, surging incidence of oil & gas leak and rising investment in R&D are major factors anticipated to drive the demand for US oil and gas leak detection system. Among equipment’s flow meter and acoustic sensors will hold the major share of the market. Whereas fiber optic will witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Equipment, By Application and By Region.

By Equipment

• Pressure Sensors

• Flow Meters

• Fibre Optic Sensors

• Acoustic Sensors

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

By Region

• Southeast

• Northeast

• Western

• Midwest

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Pricing Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Company Analysis – Siemens, Honeywell, Schneider, FLIR Systems, Pure Technologies, PSI AG, Perma-Pipe, Spectris Plc, Emerson, Schlumberger, TTK, SENSIT, Hifi Engineering

Customization of the Report

