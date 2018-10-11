Connected Wearable Patches Market Report 2018 – iRhythm, Sensium Healthcare, Vancive Medical, Medtronic/Zephyr Technology, G-Tech Medical, Vital Connect

Connected wearable patches consist of patches, small devices, or tattoos that are attached to the skin, and worn for a concise period of time, varying from an hour to several weeks. Wearable patches have a feature of wireless connectivity, which have a medical, health, or wellness purpose ranging from nursing physiological data to delivering medication. They can be used for patient monitoring, or drug-delivery. Wearable patches are ideal as they could be hidden under clothing, hardly interfere with the movement, and hence can record more precise data.

The factors which drives the global connected wearable patches market are rising healthcare costs, growing elderly populations, and rise in the number chronic diseases. However, usability barriers of these devices may limit the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancement to enhance the connected wearable patches with more features and data accuracy is expected to bring new growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.

The Connected Wearable Patches Market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, and geography. Type segment includes clinical use, and non-clinical use. Application segment covers monitoring, detection & diagnosis, managing & treatment, health, wellness & prevention, and clinical trials.

The global connected wearable patches market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of the Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players in the market include iRhythm, Sensium Healthcare, Vancive Medical, Medtronic/Zephyr Technology, G-Tech Medical, Vital Connect, Gentag Inc., Preventice, Inc., and Proteus Digital Health among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Connected Wearable Patches Market with respect to major segments such as type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Connected Wearable Patches Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Connected Wearable Patches Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Connected Wearable Patches Market

Type Segments

Clinical Use

Non-Clinical Use

Application Segments

Monitoring, Detection & Diagnosis

Managing & Treatment

Health, Wellness & Prevention

Clinical Trials

Geographical Segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

