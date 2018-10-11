Global E-passport and E-visa Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2018 to 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “E-passport and E-visa Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report presents the worldwide E-passport and E-visa market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Browse the full report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-e-passport-and-e-visa-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

The E-passport and E-visa market was valued at 7880 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 14200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-passport and E-visa.

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/130926

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

E-passport and E-visa Breakdown Data by Type

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

E-passport and E-visa Breakdown Data by Application

Adult

Child

E-passport and E-visa Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan…etc

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global E-passport and E-visa status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key E-passport and E-visa manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/130926

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 E-passport and E-visa Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ordinary E-passport

1.4.3 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adult

1.5.3 Child

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Size

2.1.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Production 2013-2025

2.2 E-passport and E-visa Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key E-passport and E-visa Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 E-passport and E-visa Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers E-passport and E-visa Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into E-passport and E-visa Market

2.4 Key Trends for E-passport and E-visa Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 E-passport and E-visa Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 E-passport and E-visa Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 E-passport and E-visa Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 E-passport and E-visa Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 E-passport and E-visa Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 E-passport and E-visa Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 E-passport and E-visa Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: enquiry@arcognizance.com