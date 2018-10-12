Automotive Camera Market Size to reach $5.9 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Automotive Camera Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 29.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Digital Camera market dominated the Global Automotive Camera Market by Technology in 2017. The Thermal Camera market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.6% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Infrared Camera market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32% during (2018 – 2024).

The Adaptive Cruise Control System market dominated the Global Automotive Camera Market by Application in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 28.2 % during the forecast period. The Driver Monitoring System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Lane Departure Warning System market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 32.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market would dominate the Global Passenger Vehicle Automotive Camera Market by Region by 2024. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.2% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/automotive-camera-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Denso Corporation, Veoneer, Inc., Siemens AG, Magna International, Inc., Valeo S.A, Omnivision Technologies Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW Automotive), Ambarella, Inc.

Global Automotive Camera Market Size Segmentation

By Technology Type

Digital Camera

Thermal Camera

Infrared Camera

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Application

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Park Assist System

Blind Spot Detection

Driver Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Lane Departure Warning System

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Denso Corporation

Veoneer, Inc.

Siemens AG

Magna International, Inc.

Valeo S.A

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW Automotive)

Ambarella, Inc.

