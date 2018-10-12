BUSBY METALS PLANS TO ATTEND THE ABU DHABI INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM EXHIBITION & CONFERENCE 12-15 NOVEMBER 2018

Busby Metals, a provider of high-performance copper nickel alloys to the O&G industry will be present at the ADIPEC show in Abu Dhabi this November. Busby sales and engineering team will be on hand to provide product support and networking programs offered to the Oil and Gas equipment manufactures where rigorous applications demand higher performance products.

Busby has led the global charge in implementing their products in applications with OEM’s such as Baker Hughes, Haliburton, Weatherford, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger, Greentweed, APS to name a few.

Product Offerings:

 Toughmet 3 Spinodal

 Copper Beryllium C17200/ Alloy 25

 Aluminum Nickel Bronze C63000/ C63020

 Naval Brass C46400

 Aluminum Silicon Bronze C64200