Decorated Apparel Market by Technique and Product Type | Global Analysis Report, 2017-2024

The global Decorated Apparel Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the decorated apparel market includes Advance Printwear Limited, Delta Apparel, Downtown Custom Printwear, Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Lynka, Master Printwear, New England Printwear, and Russell Brands, Llc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market can be attributed to the robust growth in decorated apparel market is mainly driven by growing population base, rise in per capita disposable consumer income, and growing demand for customized or personalized apparel. Also, rising sense of fashion among people along with the growing innovation in the apparel industry for especially for women is another major factor driving the growth. Further, the rising influence of media and western culture on people mindsets is also anticipated to fuel growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of decorated apparel.

Market Segmentation

The broad decorated apparel market has been sub-grouped into technique and product type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Technique

• Embroidery

• Screen Printing

• Dye Sublimation

• Digital Printing

• Heat Transfer

• Direct To Garment (DTG)

• Others

By Product Type

• Womenswear

• Menswear

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for decorated apparel in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

